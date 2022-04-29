ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, PA

Elizabethtown College Honors Students Scholarship Presented on Campus and in the Local Community

etown.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabethtown College Honors students in Director of Special Programs and Prestigious Scholarships & Fellowships Professor Jean-Paul Benowitz’s Honors 201 class, cross-listed with Public Heritage Studies 201: Elizabethtown History: Campus and Community, recently presented the scholarship they produced to inform public policy regarding public works projects and historic preservation in the National...

news.etown.edu

Comments / 1

Related
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
WUSA9

DC students decide which college they plan to attend in the fall

WASHINGTON — Today students in D.C, are making an important decision, perhaps maybe one of the most important decisions in their academic life. Across the District, students are celebrating DC Decision Day which celebrates high school seniors that are making their decision on which college or university than plan to pursue after they graduate.
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

SHUT OUT: Black and Latino Students and Students from Low-Income Backgrounds are Denied Access to AP STEM Opportunities

Despite students saying that STEM courses are their favorite subject areas and that they aspire to go to college, Black and Latino students and students from low–income backgrounds continue to be excluded from crucial learning opportunities available through AP STEM courses, according to a new report from Education Trust and Equity Opportunity Schools, Shut Out: Why Black and Latino Students are Under–Enrolled in AP STEM Courses.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Marietta, PA
Elizabethtown, PA
Education
City
Elizabethtown, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Terron L. Hillsman to Deliver 2022 Commencement Address to St. Mary’s College of Maryland Graduates

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce that Terron L. Hillsman, director of the ecological sciences division for the USDA- Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS), will be the College’s 2022 Commencement speaker. The Commencement ceremony will be held on the College’s Townhouse Green on Saturday, May 14, starting at 10 a.m. A native […] The post Terron L. Hillsman to Deliver 2022 Commencement Address to St. Mary’s College of Maryland Graduates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marietta College#Scholarships#Special Programs#Public Heritage Studies#Elizabethtown History#Scad#Community Based Learning#The Honors Program
Williamson Source

Belmont University Helps Student Find Their Purpose With ‘What’s Your Why?’ Course

When Dr. Alex Hartemink took the stage at Belmont recently for a conversation with Dr. Greg Jones, students might have expected him to talk about his work at Duke University with algorithms and computational genomics. And yes, he did do some of that. But mostly he talked about truth and beauty. He talked about growing up and finding his way. He talked about losing faith and finding it. He talked about purpose.
COLLEGES
ZDNet

Best unexpected double majors for computer science students

Did you know that double majors report higher earnings? They also report greater satisfaction with their college experience. But what are the best double majors for computer science?. Our list includes less-common double majors like philosophy, graphic design, and psychology. These majors prepare graduates for in-demand, emerging tech fields like...
EDUCATION
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska School District task force recommends referendum, focuses on middle and high schools

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Onalaska’s middle and high schools took priority on a recent report from an Onalaska School District task force. The group is recommending a referendum for the district to address those top needs. Onalaska Middle School took top priority in the report, while the high school followed behind. Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony says the school’s projects could...
ONALASKA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy