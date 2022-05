The Cleveland Browns were central players in one of the biggest stories of the offseason after acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans and giving up significant draft capital to do so. Cleveland gave up its first and fourth-round selections this year (along with four more future picks) to acquire Watson. The Browns still have seven total picks in this year’s draft but won’t be making their first selection until Round 2 (No. 44 overall). Barring a trade, the Browns won’t have a first-round draft pick until 2025.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO