Netflix promised good jobs at Tudum. Now, one of its teams has been laid off

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO