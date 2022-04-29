ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

iVitaFi announces MyPlan: A Digital Patient Engagement and Payment Platform for Hospitals and Health Systems

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA, May 2, 2022: iVitaFi, a leading non-recourse patient financing company, today announced the release of its new digital patient engagement and payment platform for hospitals and health systems, iVitaFiSM MyPlan. The iVitaFi MyPlan platform helps healthcare providers more effectively engage with patients using patient-centric communication channels and...

