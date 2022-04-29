iVitaFi announces MyPlan: A Digital Patient Engagement and Payment Platform for Hospitals and Health Systems
ATLANTA, GA, May 2, 2022: iVitaFi, a leading non-recourse patient financing company, today announced the release of its new digital patient engagement and payment platform for hospitals and health systems, iVitaFiSM MyPlan. The iVitaFi MyPlan platform helps healthcare providers more effectively engage with patients using patient-centric communication channels and...www.beckershospitalreview.com
