Celebrating Public Service Week in the City of Riverside

Celebrated annually during the first week of May since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) is time set aside to honor the men and women who serve our nation as federal, state, county and local government employees.

According to Brookings, Inc., across the United States, nearly 24 million people—a little over 15% of the workforce—are involved in military, public, and national service at the local, state and federal levels.

Americans are served every single day by public servants. These unsung heroes do the work that keeps our nation working and, as the 12th largest city in California, the City of Riverside is proud to employ nearly 2,500 public employees who take not only jobs, but oaths.

From police officers, firefighters, engineers, electric workers, water workers, solid waste workers, librarians, inspectors, technicians, finance analysts and countless other occupations, the City of Riverside team is full of smiling faces making a difference within our city limits – and beyond!

Whether you visit your local library for story time, call 9-1-1 for emergency services, or safely pass by construction activities for utility services, public service workers are around every corner of our city working hard day in and day out for the betterment of our community.

Learn more about the City of Riverside and the services provided to our community at: RiversideCA.gov.