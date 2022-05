DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has the blueprint for how to win at Dover Motor Speedway on Mondays. Truex can win for the third time at the Monster Mile on the unconventional race day after rain stopped the action only 78 laps into the 400-mile race Sunday. Truex raced to his first NASCAR Cup win June 4, 2007, at Dover and 12 years later used another rainout to take the checkered flag on May 6, 2019.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO