Got Voices in Your Head? Send a Ransom Note…

By Sophie Pope McCright
The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 3 days ago

This winter quarter, student-run groups The Ransom Notes and Voices in Your Head both competed in the annual International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA). It's been a rewarding year for two of UChicago's seven a cappella RSOs.

The Chicago Maroon

A Lesson in Mayday Parade

Pop-punk concerts are at a crossroads. There’s the celebration: the return to live music after the COVID-caused hiatuses, the ability to jam out and foster that connection between artist and audience that works so well with a live band. Then there’s the melancholy: the realization that the pop-punk sound is one of the past, a relic of radio airwaves in the late 2000s before the emergence and dominance of EDM. Most pop-punk concerts now rely on the nostalgia generated by these crossroads, acting as reunions or looking back on eras gone by.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Taryn Kim

The U.S. News rankings were based on quality assessment, employment placement success, and student selectivity.
The Chicago Maroon

Nick Rommel

A firsthand exploration of the musical cultures that surround us and the people that create them. In the search for our intellectual passions, "mistake" classes might be the answer. OP-EDS /. January 22, 2022. /. 3:28 p.m.
MUSIC
The Chicago Maroon

Chicago Mock Trial A Team Finishes Runner-Up at Nationals

This is the first time in program history that UChicago has made it to the national final round. The UChicago mock trial A team finished runner-up at the 37th American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) National Championship Tournament (NCT), which was held from April 8–10 in Lancaster, PA, at Elizabethtown College. Chicago B also competed at the NCT, making this the second year in a row that both teams earned a bid to the tournament.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Eli Wizevich

At the University of Chicago Folk Festival, the true experience is the chatter and banter between and beyond the songs—the lore, histories, and legends that the performers divulge to the audience. Folk is a Joan Didion genre, writes Grey City reporter Eli Wizevich: it tells itself stories in order...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Burning Loud and Bright, Killswitch Engage Screams About Living and Dying

Formed in 1999, Killswitch Engage has been at the forefront of metalcore—a blend of hardcore punk and extreme metal—for almost two decades. To go from the bitter, wintry outdoors into Radius Chicago’s sweat-filled coliseum was to enter another world. The air smelled of beer and smoke. Thousands of earring-clad, bearded men jostled, shouted, and hoisted each other in the air, pushing towards the stage. Metal music superfans yelled their affection for each other, embracing as sound thundered through the hall. Killswitch Engage lit up the night with screeching guitars, wailing voices, and a barrage of strobe lights and spotlights.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Zachary Leiter

Technically skilled, bold, and inspiring, famed metalcore band Killswitch Engage headlined a March 7th concert at Radius Chicago. The Chicago Maroon spoke with Peck (J.D. ’82) about his work with President Biden, his perspective on antisemitism in the United States, and the global prevention of genocide. NEWS. /. April...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Stairwells, Sidewalks, and Studios: Hyde Park's Musical Landscape

A firsthand exploration of the musical cultures that surround us and the people that create them. A jazz jam session is like this: You go, week after week, and start out by watching, sizing up the players to see if you can hang. Maybe not; then you go home and practice. Or you feel that tonight is the night. So after a song winds down and musicians switch, you walk up and take one of their places. In a more traditional jam session, they’ll call a standard (a widely known jazz tune); in an experimental jam, someone will just start playing some vamp (a repetitive groove) right out of their imagination, and everyone will wordlessly agree on a song structure and solo order. When it’s your turn, everyone looks at you. They’re ready to accompany; you leap into the ice-cold water and let your melodies spill into the space…
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Jerry Shi

Dua Lipa’s most recent tour captivated audiences. Her catchy tunes, bright colors, and complex choreography kept a packed United Center engaged. A review of Griff's recent performance at Lincoln Hall. ARTS. /. March 2, 2022. /. 11:38 a.m. Passion Pit frontman Michael Angelakos dazzles at the Riviera Theater, but...
MUSIC
The Chicago Maroon

New Study Hotel at the University of Chicago to Feature Restaurant, Ballroom and Conference Spaces

The Study at University of Chicago is in its soft opening phase, accepting guests and event reservations at its 12-story, 167-unit building on the Midway. The property, located beside the Rubenstein Forum at 60th and South Kimbark, features fitness facilities, ballroom and conference spaces, and a tavern-style restaurant that will open by the end of the 2021–22 academic year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

An Evening with Meriem Bennani: "CAPS" Trilogy

In a room filled with students, I sat in the back row of the Gene Siskel Film Center at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) for the screening of two films from Meriem Bennani’s CAPS trilogy: Party on the CAPS (2018) and 2 Lizards (2020), paired with An Evening with Meriem Bennani—a Q&A session with the artist herself. The event was presented in partnership with the Renaissance Society, The University of Chicago’s contemporary art museum.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Sofia Hrycyszyn

Dua Lipa’s most recent tour captivated audiences. Her catchy tunes, bright colors, and complex choreography kept a packed United Center engaged. A review of Griff's recent performance at Lincoln Hall. ARTS. /. March 2, 2022. /. 11:38 a.m.
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

