Community invited to "Get to Know the Candidates" Forum May 3

I want to tell you why I’m running for Idaho state representative, but first I want to remind us how our Founders intended for us to keep our government in check. The Founding Fathers understood the weakness of human nature and so devised a system of checks and balances to prevent the centralization of power. They divided our government into three branches, each with separate and distinct powers to check the others. They also divided our government vertically, separating the national, state, and local governments. However, they understood that their elaborate system could fail and that ultimately the final check on the government was and is the people themselves.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO