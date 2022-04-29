ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Community invited to "Get to Know the Candidates" Forum May 3

cityofnampa.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Press and City of Nampa are partnering to host “Get to Know the Candidates” on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. The forum is an opportunity for the community to get to know candidates ahead...

www.cityofnampa.us

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Why I'm running

I want to tell you why I’m running for Idaho state representative, but first I want to remind us how our Founders intended for us to keep our government in check. The Founding Fathers understood the weakness of human nature and so devised a system of checks and balances to prevent the centralization of power. They divided our government into three branches, each with separate and distinct powers to check the others. They also divided our government vertically, separating the national, state, and local governments. However, they understood that their elaborate system could fail and that ultimately the final check on the government was and is the people themselves.
IDAHO STATE
KTSM

Las Cruces council votes no to setting hours for cannabis selling businesses

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces City Council voted Monday to not set operating hours for cannabis selling businesses after the proposed ordinance was discussed during their regular council meeting. Council members voted 6 to 1 to not establish operating hours for those who sell cannabis. The Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima, was […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three Republican hopefuls running for Ada County commissioner District 3

Three Republican candidates with long careers in politics, citizen advocacy and law enforcement will face off in the May 17 primary election for Ada County commissioner District 3. The incumbent, Kendra Kenyon, said in February she would step down at the end of the year. Kenyon cited growing hostility she...
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Nampa, ID
Elections
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Bring it on'

HAYDEN — Hayden City Councilman Roger Saterfiel on Friday officially withdrew from the interim mayor race. He's also calling on Council President Matt Roetter to resign. “It’s time for the Hayden City Council to begin the healing process," Saterfiel said. "Maybe new blood is what we need." Too...
HAYDEN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy