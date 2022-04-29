Girls lacrosse: Lions lose at home to Killingly

PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. West posted a time of 5:00.81. Cali West was sixth (5:14.53). Mia Woycik finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.91), and Summer Bruno was fifth...
PRINCETON — It has been a challenging few days for the Princeton High girls lacrosse team. Wednesday, it was a very good Allentown team that took the Tigers into overtime before a Kate Becker goal gave Princeton the win, and Friday it was a backyard battle with Princeton Day that wasn’t decided until the final seconds by the Tigers.
PROVIDENCE — Chariho High sophomore Eli Sposato finished sixth in the 400 at the Classical Classic track and field meet Saturday at Conley Stadium. Sposato turned in a time of 52.23. Chariho will next compete against Narragansett and Prout at Westerly on Monday at 4:30 p.m. — Keith Kimberlin.
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ben Fargo pitched a two-hit shutout as Chariho High defeated Rogers, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday. Fargo struck out four and walked none as the game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule. Fargo moved to 4-0 with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings. He has an ERA of 2.00.
CUMBERLAND — Cumberland scored the first 10 goals of the game and beat Westerly High, 19-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Friday. Andrew Pietraszka and Matthew Horton scored for Westerly. Liam Cody and Eric Fusaro had assists. Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 47 shots and made...
STONINGTON — Stonington High won two singles matches and a pair in doubles to edge Newington, 4-3, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Friday. Jackson Conlon won his match at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 7-5. Chase Donnarummo was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3. In doubles, Conrad...
Junior LSM Thomas Halmi scored a career-high five goals and added one assist to lead the Cougars (4-8, 2-4) to a victory over the Patriots (2-10, 1-6). The Air Force recruit also picked up a team-high 10 ground balls. Henry Shell scored two goals and two assists and Ethan Sloane...
The Delaware Tech lacrosse squad downed Union County College 20-5 April 29, to win the NJCAA Region 19 Championship. It is the team’s first Region 19 title since 2010. They finish the season at 10-5. Del Tech took 45 shots in the contest to Union’s 17. They also held...
PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed third in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. Serra finished with a time of 4:05.07. Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and Robbie Wade finished third (3:39.78). The Bulldogs...
WOONSOCKET — Unbeaten Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield swept Westerly High, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match Friday night. Westerly lost by set scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15. Marcus Haik had 13 kills for the Bulldogs. Jackson Ogle added nine kills, and Dante Wilk contributed eight kills...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout defeated Westerly High, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match on Friday. Robbie Wade was the only Westerly winner, prevailing 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Prout is 5-3, 5-3 Division II. The Bulldogs (1-9, 1-8) next host Smithfield on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown scored eight first-half goals and went on to defeat Westerly High, 13-3, in a Division I girls lacrosse game Friday. The Skippers (2-5, 1-4 Division I) led 8-1 at halftime. Erica Nyberg, Riley Peloquin and Hannah Seltzer each scored one goal for Westerly (0-9,...
BRICK TOWNSHIP -- Brick Memorial's boys lacrosse team entered the season with plenty of offensive question marks following the graduation of the program's all-time leading scorer. The Mustangs needed players who were previously secondary and tertiary scoring options to step up and lead the way in 2022. That is precisely...
NORTH STONINGTON — Ledyard shut out Wheeler High, 24-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Saturday. Addie Stanley and Maddie Perkins each singled to account for Wheeler's two hits. Ledyard (7-5) scored 17 runs in the final two innings as the game ended after five innings via the...
STONINGTON — Stonington High won two individual matches and posted the low team score to edge Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC Division II match Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course. Brandon Tavares (1-over 36) and Cameron O'Connor (3-over 38) were winners for the Bears. Stonington finished with a team score...
LEDYARD — Ledyard shut out Stonington High, 11-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Friday. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Only three of the 11 runs were earned as errors hurt the Bears. Stonington was held to four hits and no player...
STONINGTON — Stonington High managed just four hits and lost to Old Lyme, 10-0, in a nonleague softball game on Friday. Maddie Stepski finished 2 for 3 for the Bears and was the only Stonington player with more than one hit. Old Lyme (9-3) led 2-0 after the first...
WESTERLY — Dean Pons Jr. had a hand in all 15 outs as unbeaten Westerly High shut out Wheeler School/Rocky Hill, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game at Cimalore Field on Friday. The game was stopped after 4½ innings by the 10-run mercy rule. Pons finished with...
CRANSTON — Cranston West shut out Westerly High, 6-0, in a nonleague softball game Saturday night. West, a Division I school, limited the Division II Bulldogs to four hits. Sophia Valentini doubled for Westerly. Cranston West moved to 6-5. Westerly (6-3) returns to Division II play on Tuesday, traveling...
