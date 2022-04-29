ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Girls lacrosse: Lions lose at home to Killingly

Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

NORTH STONINGTON — Killingly topped Wheeler High, 15-5, in an ECC...

Westerly Sun

Girls track: Westerly's Kaya West wins 1,500 at Classical Classic

PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Kaya West finished first in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. West posted a time of 5:00.81. Cali West was sixth (5:14.53). Mia Woycik finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.91), and Summer Bruno was fifth...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Chariho's Sposato places 6th in 400 at Classical Classic

PROVIDENCE — Chariho High sophomore Eli Sposato finished sixth in the 400 at the Classical Classic track and field meet Saturday at Conley Stadium. Sposato turned in a time of 52.23. Chariho will next compete against Narragansett and Prout at Westerly on Monday at 4:30 p.m. — Keith Kimberlin.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Fargo, Chargers shut out Rogers

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ben Fargo pitched a two-hit shutout as Chariho High defeated Rogers, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday. Fargo struck out four and walked none as the game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule. Fargo moved to 4-0 with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings. He has an ERA of 2.00.
BASEBALL
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Cumberland starts fast, defeats Bulldogs

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland scored the first 10 goals of the game and beat Westerly High, 19-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Friday. Andrew Pietraszka and Matthew Horton scored for Westerly. Liam Cody and Eric Fusaro had assists. Westerly goalie Brandon Tallardy faced 47 shots and made...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys tennis: Bears slip past Newington in nonleague win

STONINGTON — Stonington High won two singles matches and a pair in doubles to edge Newington, 4-3, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Friday. Jackson Conlon won his match at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 7-5. Chase Donnarummo was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3. In doubles, Conrad...
NEWINGTON, CT
Cape Gazette

Delaware Tech lacrosse wins Region 19 Championship

The Delaware Tech lacrosse squad downed Union County College 20-5 April 29, to win the NJCAA Region 19 Championship. It is the team’s first Region 19 title since 2010. They finish the season at 10-5. Del Tech took 45 shots in the contest to Union’s 17. They also held...
LEWES, DE
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Serra takes third for Bulldogs in 1,500 at Classical Classic

PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed third in the 1,500 at the Classical Classic track and field meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. Serra finished with a time of 4:05.07. Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Serra, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and Robbie Wade finished third (3:39.78). The Bulldogs...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys tennis: Bulldogs fall to Prout

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout defeated Westerly High, 6-1, in a Division II boys tennis match on Friday. Robbie Wade was the only Westerly winner, prevailing 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Prout is 5-3, 5-3 Division II. The Bulldogs (1-9, 1-8) next host Smithfield on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Girls lacrosse: Westerly drops decision to North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown scored eight first-half goals and went on to defeat Westerly High, 13-3, in a Division I girls lacrosse game Friday. The Skippers (2-5, 1-4 Division I) led 8-1 at halftime. Erica Nyberg, Riley Peloquin and Hannah Seltzer each scored one goal for Westerly (0-9,...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

Softball: Wheeler shut out by Ledyard

NORTH STONINGTON — Ledyard shut out Wheeler High, 24-0, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Saturday. Addie Stanley and Maddie Perkins each singled to account for Wheeler's two hits. Ledyard (7-5) scored 17 runs in the final two innings as the game ended after five innings via the...
LEDYARD, CT
Westerly Sun

Golf: Bears edge Waterford; Tavares shoots 1-over 36

STONINGTON — Stonington High won two individual matches and posted the low team score to edge Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC Division II match Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course. Brandon Tavares (1-over 36) and Cameron O'Connor (3-over 38) were winners for the Bears. Stonington finished with a team score...
WATERFORD, CT
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Bears blanked by Ledyard

LEDYARD — Ledyard shut out Stonington High, 11-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Friday. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Only three of the 11 runs were earned as errors hurt the Bears. Stonington was held to four hits and no player...
LEDYARD, CT
Westerly Sun

Softball: Stonington shut out by Old Lyme in nonleague game

STONINGTON — Stonington High managed just four hits and lost to Old Lyme, 10-0, in a nonleague softball game on Friday. Maddie Stepski finished 2 for 3 for the Bears and was the only Stonington player with more than one hit. Old Lyme (9-3) led 2-0 after the first...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Softball: Westerly falls to Division I Cranston West

CRANSTON — Cranston West shut out Westerly High, 6-0, in a nonleague softball game Saturday night. West, a Division I school, limited the Division II Bulldogs to four hits. Sophia Valentini doubled for Westerly. Cranston West moved to 6-5. Westerly (6-3) returns to Division II play on Tuesday, traveling...
CRANSTON, RI

