Credit unions (CUs) have long branded themselves as having a people-oriented mission that has gained them a high place in consumers’ regard, with CUs traditionally enjoying higher satisfaction rates than other financial institutions (FIs). For the third year in a row, however, CUs have lagged behind banks, according to the most recent American Consumer Satisfaction Index. CUs earned an overall satisfaction score of 76 on a 100-point scale in 2021, compared to banks’ score of 78. This difference may not seem large, but the CU satisfaction score dropped 1.3% from 2020, bringing it to an all-time low, while banks’ score held steady.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 HOURS AGO