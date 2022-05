The Department of Veterans Affairs may finally fill its top health care post later this month, which could lead to hiring even more doctors and nurses in the months to come. Last week, in testimony before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the White House’s nominee to be the VA’s under secretary for health said one of his top priorities for the job will be improving recruiting and retention for clinical care positions at the Veterans Health Administration.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO