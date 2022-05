Fulham were confirmed as champions of the Championship after demolishing Luton with a comprehensive 7-0 victory involving six different goalscorers at Craven Cottage on Monday night. Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete scored in 11 first-half minutes to put Fulham 2-0 up, before Fabio Carvalho, Aleksandar Mitrovic (twice), Bobby Reid and...

