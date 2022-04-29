Hudson County Community College to Offer Cannabis Business Degree and Certificate Programs, and New Jersey Cannabis Licensing Workshop
Programs are designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs succeed long-term; classes begin July 2022. April 29, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – Starting this summer, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will offer specialized programs in cannabis business. These include the College’s New Jersey Cannabis Licensing Workshop, Associate in Science in Business Administration, Option...www.hccc.edu
