ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson County Community College to Offer Cannabis Business Degree and Certificate Programs, and New Jersey Cannabis Licensing Workshop

hccc.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrograms are designed to help cannabis entrepreneurs succeed long-term; classes begin July 2022. April 29, 2022, Jersey City, NJ – Starting this summer, Hudson County Community College (HCCC) will offer specialized programs in cannabis business. These include the College’s New Jersey Cannabis Licensing Workshop, Associate in Science in Business Administration, Option...

www.hccc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

What Black-, Women-Owned ,and Other Minority Businesses Should Know About Raising Capital

When raising capital, minority business owners must shift their mindset to focus on the numbers with a concrete, evidence-based rationale for why their companies are good investments. Less than one percent of American venture capital-backed founders are Black, and the percentage of minorities and women in decision-making roles in venture-backed companies is not much higher.
CHARLESTON, SC
Benzinga

Skylight Health Research Program Reveals Participation In 10 Studies, Close To $300,000 In Revenue, Key Partnerships And More In Latest Clinical Research Update

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Skylight Health Group Inc. SLHG SLHG provided an update on the status of the company’s research program; Skylight Health Research. In April 2021, Skylight Health Research announced its partnership...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy