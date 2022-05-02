ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Family of man shot and killed by HPD tactical officer calls for thorough investigation

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Family and friends of Jalen Randle gathered on Friday where he was shot and killed by an officer on Wednesday to call for a thorough investigation and the body cam footage to be released.

"This young man, Jalen, did not deserve to die. Period," said community activist Quanell X.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the narcotics team were searching for 29-year-old for his three felony warrants, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say when they tried to pull Jalen Randle over, the driver sped off. When officers stopped the car and Jalen Randle got out of the passenger seat, an HPD officer shot and killed him. HPD says Randle was carrying a bag that had a gun inside.

"If he had got out and pointed the gun, different discussion. If he had got out with a gun in his hand, different discussion. Those dynamics do not exist," said Quanell X.

Quanell X and the family are calling for a complete investigation into what happened.

"We want them tried like anybody else and investigated by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. We are also asking for the FBI to step in," said Quanell X.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Man wanted on 3 outstanding warrants shot by HPD dies at the hospital

On Friday, Jalen Randle's mother, Tiffany Rachal, was too distraught to speak.

"Just tell me what happened to my child," said Rachal.

Jalen Randle's family says he was the father of a 5-year-old girl.

His father, Warren Randle, said he wishes Jalen had more time.

"Everybody makes mistakes in life. You can't be judged by your mistakes, but you should be given the chance to rectify them," Warren Randle said.

HPD says they are not releasing any further information about the shooting at this time because it's an ongoing investigation.

HPD says the body camera footage will be released within 30 days.

Comments / 30

cultural observation
5d ago

Well seeing as he had three warrants one may assume he knows how to be arrested properly. And these warrants...were they for violent behavior? And get out and run with a bag inhis hand...that had a sidearm in it? To many dead cops lately. Sorry for his family,dad if he was around and mom should have raised him smarter.

Reply
20
SA Ander
5d ago

shouldn't have run, probably consideted armed and dangerous....with so many officers killed this year and last, officers arent prone to hesitate....

Reply
18
jaCrispy
5d ago

I get it now- Criminals are allowed unlimited mistakes and cops are allowed none. Criminals are human and cops are supposed to be robots. Why not just have Robocops? Then who are these criminals gonna blame for their life choices?

Reply
14
