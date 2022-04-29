ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Fun Backcountry Swimming Holes Are Just What You Need

By Wes Adams
 3 days ago
Colorado is home to some amazing backcountry swimming holes and hot springs that can really come in handy if you are looking for a place to cool off while you are out exploring outside of Grand Junction. If you are a thrill-seeker or just looking for a place to...

9NEWS

Mountain lion attacks dog on Nederland trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman in Boulder County said a mountain lion attacked her dog while they were out running on a trail. Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed the 2-year-old pit bull, Tali, by the throat, and the dog survived. "She is super ferocious with strangers,...
NEDERLAND, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain, Strong T-Storms And Even Snow Expected Sunday Night In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Love Shake Shack? New Location In Colorado With A Drive-Thru Is Now Open

Get ready, Shake Shack lovers. Colorado's newest and largest Shake Shack location, the first with a drive-thru, is now open for those of you in a hurry and always on the go. If you've been thinking about hitting a Shake Shack, at one of their multiple locations in Colorado, but don't want to get out of your car, great news. Shake Shack's eighth Colorado location, at 6489 Promenade Parkway, in Castlerock, Colorado, has opened its doors, and drive-thru window. This is their first location in Colorado to include the drive-thru option and Shake Shack lovers are super excited. To me, I'd almost always rather park and walk inside to beat the ridiculous drive-thru lines. Perfect example? In-N-Out Burger. The last time we went to In-N-Out Burger in Thornton, the drive-thru was about an hour to 90 minutes. We walked right inside and ordered and we were out the door after eating in 30 minutes. I'd assume it'll be a similar situation at Shake Shack's new drive-thru location, but is the buzz as high for their restaurants?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

First Carbon-Positive Hotel in the Country is Coming to Colorado

Urban Villages is a Colorado-based real estate developer known for its environmental efforts, and now the company is building the country's first-ever carbon-positive hotel in the city of Denver. According to Forbes, buildings currently account for 45 percent of greenhouse emissions, which is why there's been such an increase in...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Denver “Total Disaster” House Selling for $429K

When it comes to real estate, we've shown you a lot of amazing homes. From unique and one of a kind to luxury, and even some not-so-desirable homes. Remember the Colorado Springs home that was dubbed the "Slice of Hell" house?. That Colorado Springs home was bad. Really bad. However,...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Famous Hanging Lake is Set to Reopen This Summer

Heads up, hikers — Colorado's famous Hanging Lake is still set to open this summer. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, Hanging Lake formed after a geologic fault caused it to separate from its valley floor. Since then, outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world have come to the landmark to experience its challenging hike and stunning lake.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

