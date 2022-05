Luan Lindner was 18 months old the first time she was placed in her mother’s arms. It was Mother’s Day. Her mother and father had traveled from Indiana to China to claim their new daughter from an overcrowded, understaffed orphanage where a Chinese police officer had taken the newborn after finding her abandoned on a city street, dressed in red, the Chinese color for luck.

