ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

UPDATE: Arrest made after two people shot in Ballard; Suspect charged

westsideseattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed three felony charges in connection to the Wednesday shooting in Ballard. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree. Mr. Sloan’s next court date is his arraignment, where a plea is entered. That’s scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 12 in...

www.westsideseattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ballard, WA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The First Degree Assault#Kcpao#Robbery#Original Post Information#Seattle Fire Department#Harborview Medical Center
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men shot inside Ballard shelter

SEATTLE — Two men were shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting inside a shelter in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ at Northwest 65th Street and 12th Avenue Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Man drives himself to North Seattle hospital after being shot in the face by 'two kids'

SEATTLE — A man who had been shot once in the face drove himself to a North Seattle hospital after the incident early Monday morning, police said. The victim's vehicle — which was taken in as evidence — had multiple bullets in the hood, a single bullet hole in the windshield and one other bullet hole through the rear passenger door, according to the police report.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serial armed robbery suspect arrested in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a man as a suspect in over a dozen robberies in the Tacoma area, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At around 3:06 a.m. on April 26, officers arrested a 31-year-old man that was involved in a hit-and-run in the 700 block of Tacoma Avenue.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two men arrested in Tacoma woman’s kidnapping

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men were arrested by Tacoma police officers in the kidnapping of a woman, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. At 10:14 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of South 38th Street by a woman who said she had been kidnapped.
TACOMA, WA
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
LANHAM, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy