FARMINGTON — Several high school baseball and softball teams will prepare to hit the road this week in preparation for state tournaments, but for the Aztec High School baseball and softball squads, the competition will be coming to face them. On Sunday, the New Mexico Activities Association announced brackets and schedules for most of the upcoming state tournaments, with only a few outstanding regular season games still to be determined. ...

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO