New minimum entry requirements for student loans would disproportionately impact pupils from poorer backgrounds and ethnic minorities, new analysis has found.Research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies has found that Government proposals for loan access to be limited to pupils who have gained passes in GCSE English and maths, or 2 E grades at A level finds that a quarter of poorer students would not have been able to access loans as a result of the changes.Drawing on data from GCSE cohorts in 2011 and 2012, the IFS found that one in four students eligible for free school meals would...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO