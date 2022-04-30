Column: Police officers, firefighters sacrifice for their communities

I woke up last Sunday morning to the sad news that a South Carolina police officer had lost his life in the line of duty.

Before long we realized that Cayce police officer Drew Barr also had deep ties to Aiken County. He was a captain in the Monetta Fire Department and made his home in the small Aiken County community.

It’s a sad reality that police officers and other first responders put their lives on the line every time they report for duty. Barr was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the early hours of April 24 when he was killed in what authorities called a “calculated attack.”

The suspect, Austin Henderson, had pointed a rifle at his wife and 3-year-old daughter, police were told. Henderson set up a position on the second floor of the home and fired a single shot that instantly killed Barr, who was among the first to arrive on the scene.

“He was murdered – there is no ifs, ands or buts about that,” Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said.

Henderson let his wife and daughter go but took his own life by suicide. Barr was just 27, a life full of promise cut short by a tragic incident.

Remember when you were a kid and grown-ups would ask what you wanted to be when you grew up? Some kids say they want to be a ball player or a movie star. But many will say they want to be a police officer or firefighter. We instill in children that these careers are noble, and rightfully so.

I have no doubt that Barr would have answered “police officer” or “firefighter” when he was posed that question as a kid. He had served as a volunteer firefighter for many years, and he had worked for the Cayce Police Department since 2016. He had worked in the traffic and K-9 units and was working his way up in the department.

Although we glamorize first responders in TV shows and movies, the reality is it’s long, hard work. Barr’s close friend and fellow firefighter, Lt. Bryan Rudd, told our reporter Alexandra Koch this: “He works a 12-hour night shift [in Cayce], drives an hour home, goes to bed – and then when that [fire alarm] drops, he goes to that. There’s not a time that you did not see Drew in bunker gear and air pack fighting fire.”

It goes without saying that these are dangerous professions. Sadly, we have had three officers killed in the line of duty in Aiken County in the past two decades: Sgt. Jason Sheppard with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was struck and killed while directing traffic at the scene of a fire, and Aiken Department of Public Safety officers Scotty Richardson and Sandy Rogers were fatally shot during traffic stops in 2011 and 2012.

We won’t soon forget those three, nor will we lose sight of the sacrifice made by Barr. We pray for comfort for his family and fellow officers, and think that the headline that accompanied the story on his funeral summed him up best: “He was brave.”

