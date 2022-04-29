KSJD Local Newscast - April 29, 2022

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a third of Massachusetts households with a child under 5 didn’t have enough diapers to change their child as often as needed, according to our survey. A baby without enough diapers might have more doctor visits for diaper rash and urinary tract infections. But we also found a link between diaper need and other concerns, like depression and chronic illness, that are less obvious and seemingly unrelated. Our data for this study came from an online survey...

