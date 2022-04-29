ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KSJD Local Newscast - April 29, 2022

By Lucas Brady Woods
ksjd.org
 2 days ago

A bill aiming to prevent fentanyl overdoses barely survived its...

www.ksjd.org

NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
foodsafetynews.com

CDC alerts state and local health departments about Lucky Charms complaints

Officials at the CDC have confirmed that last week the agency sent out an email alert to foodborne disease partners at the state and local levels looking for any illnesses associated with complaints related to the consumption of Lucky Charms cereal. According to the alert, there has been an increase in gastrointestinal illness complaints attributed to eating the cereal.
FOOD SAFETY
MarketWatch

Colorado man tests positive for contagious bird flu

A person in Colorado tested positive for a version of avian influenza, federal officials said, marking the first known human case in the U.S. of a bird flu that has ravaged poultry flocks for months. The unidentified person had direct contact with poultry and was working to destroy birds believed...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC reports human case of avian influenza

A Colorado man has tested positive for an H5 bird flu virus, the first such case in the U.S., health officials said April 28. The Colorado health department said the man, who is younger than 40, had been working on a commercial farm with poultry that, according to the CDC, was presumably infected with H5N1. He reported fatigue as his only symptom and is now in isolation and being treated with the flu antiviral drug oseltamivir.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Colorado prisoner becomes first confirmed US case of H5 bird flu contracted at poultry farm

A Colorado prisoner who had been working at a commercial chicken farm has tested positive for bird flu, the first confirmed case in the United States from a recent global outbreak.The inmate, aged under 40, was exposed to infected poultry while working at a processing plant in Montrose County as part of a work-release programme, state health authorities say.He had recovered after experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, and had been isolated from other prisoners and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, they added.No other cases have been detected, and Colorado officials say the risk to the public is low,...
AGRICULTURE
The Center Square

Prices soar as avian flu hits 1-in-10 egg-laying hens nationwide

(The Center Square) – Egg prices increased dramatically in April, due in part to the avian flu, and industry sources don’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows approximately 24.8 million egg-laying hens were affected by the flu, which typically requires destruction of the birds, since February.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Agriculture Online

USDA pays $146 million in bird flu indemnities

As bird flu losses topped 35 million fowl, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that the USDA has paid about $146 million in indemnities to poultry owners, with an additional $263 million available. “That’s about half of where we were in 2014-2015 with the last outbreak,” he said, referring to the epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that killed more than 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.
SIOUX CITY, IA
US News and World Report

U.S. Reports Its First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu

(Reuters) - The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. The person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘Several’ Cases Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness Reported In Minnesota, MDH Says

Originally published April 29, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several cases of a rare-yet-severe children’s liver illness have been reported in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week, the Center for Disease control issued an alert after a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus cases were detected in children between the ages of 1 and 6. M Health Fairview reported two cases of of the illness to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. Dr. Heli Bhatt, a pediatric gastroenterologist at M Health Fairview, said a baby recently received a liver transplant. At the time, doctors did not know to test for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Conversation U.S.

Diaper need emerges as health indicator during pandemic

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a third of Massachusetts households with a child under 5 didn’t have enough diapers to change their child as often as needed, according to our survey. A baby without enough diapers might have more doctor visits for diaper rash and urinary tract infections. But we also found a link between diaper need and other concerns, like depression and chronic illness, that are less obvious and seemingly unrelated. Our data for this study came from an online survey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
One Green Planet

Colorado Inmate Becomes First Case in U.S. Diagnosed with Avian Influenza Virus

An inmate in a Colorado prison just became the first person in the United States diagnosed with the human avian flu from the current strain. The inmate from Delta County had direct exposure to poultry infected with the avian flu and has now tested positive for the current strain. He was working on a commercial farm as a part of a correctional pre-release employment program. The man has mild symptoms of fatigue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
COLORADO STATE

