HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salt City Splash will open for the season on May 28. Season passes are available for $60 for those ages 8-17 and over age 62; and $70 for those ages 3-7 and 18-61. As always, there will be several sessions of swim lessons available. Three sessions will be available for all youth. Those sessions will be June 13 through June 23; June 27 through July 8 and July 11 through July 21. The cost for swim lessons is $35 and the deadlines are one week before the start of each session.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO