The Dallas Stars are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans rejoiced when they clinched on home ice Wednesday. There are 16 playoff spots and the Stars are the 15th. Their prize is playing the Calgary Flames as a First Round opponent. The Arizona Coyotes erupted against the Nashville Predators in the 11th hour. Coming back down 4-0 in the final game of the season to win 5-4 set the matchups. This means the Stars play the Flames while the Predators get the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars are back off to the Pacific Division again against a powerful Flames opponent. There is a tough road ahead for the Stars. Here’s a look at Stars/Flames Round One.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO