Pastry Chef Killed in Koreatown Hit and Run Crash

By Brian Chase
 2 days ago

Leonidas Accip, 38, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown when he was riding his bike to work with his 18-year-old brother, Wilder. According to a Fox 11 Los Angeles news report, the fatal collision occurred early on the morning of April 26 on Olympic Boulevard. Accip was riding with...

