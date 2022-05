The parents of a Belfast teenager who died suddenly have urged families to talk about their wishes around organ donation.A police investigation is ongoing following the death of Fionntan McGarvey, 18, in January after an incident outside a bar in the south of the city the month before.Lorcan and Aveen said that despite their son’s young age, he had signed the organ donor register – a move which guided their decision at a time of immense shock and grief.They now hope to encourage a widespread discussion so people know if their loved ones want to become organ donors or not.It...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO