ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘By no means is it over’: Dr. Fauci gives update on pandemic status

By Alexandra Limon
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBGvt_0fOfeyYH00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As Americans start to look ahead to the summer travel season, the nation’s health experts are offering advice on the pandemic status.

While the worst phase of the pandemic may be behind us, top medical experts say Americans still need to exercise some caution.

“By no means is it over, we still are experiencing a global pandemic,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said.

Dr. Fauci says the goal now is to learn to live with the Coronavirus under control and the knowledge that it may not be completely eliminated.

“When you get those levels low enough that it really is not disrupting, you don’t overwhelm the hospital,” Dr. Fauci explained.

Since many states and communities are now considered areas of low transmission, life may feel like it’s returned to normal.

But Dr. Fauci says it’s still important to exercise caution in some situations.

“If I had to get on a plane tomorrow, I would definitely wear a mask,” Dr. Fauci said.

The Biden administration announced last week it would seek to reverse the judge’s order that lifted the federal mask mandate on transportation — something republicans like congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) are highly critical of.

“The options there, they can wear two, three, four masks if they want. It shouldn’t be mandatory,” Scalise said.

Meanwhile, the FDA announced an advisory committee will review applications for Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccines for children under five in June and the White House says the U.S. should have enough supply if those vaccines are approved.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “we have been planning for the possibility of approval for vaccines for children under five for some time now.”

Because it’s unlikely COVID-19 will be eliminated, it’s possible yearly booster shots may be needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

Fauci declares U.S. out of COVID’s pandemic phase

Declaration made as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalizations, deaths fall. Dr. Anthony Fauci declared on Tuesday that the U.S. is officially out of the pandemic phase of the COVID-19 global health crisis. While cases of COVID-19 are going up in the country, hospitalizations are remaining low and deaths are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Steve Scalise
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Nexstar#Americans#Republicans
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

CDC director clears up confusion over fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently addressed confusion about who needs a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot. The news: Walensky told NBC News that people who received the two COVID-19 vaccine doses, as well as a booster, do not need to get a fourth shot if they’ve been infected by the omicron variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

New CDC report reveals most Americans were infected with COVID

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control revealed that more than half of Americans and about three out of four kids have been infected with COVID-19 after the highly contagious Omicron variant swept the country. "We're still getting cases, but they're not as severe," said Dr. Jim Keany from Providence Mission Hospital. "I think that has to do with immunity either that people have had it before or they've been vaccinated so we're just not seeing those big waves that we used to see."Published on Tuesday, the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that 58% of Americans were...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy