Bronx, NY

It’s a joey! Bronx Zoo announces birth of rare tree kangaroo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A baby tree kangaroo that’s just poking its nose out of its mother’s pouch is the first of its species born at the Bronx Zoo since 2008, zoo officials announced Friday. The birth of the Matschie’s tree kangaroo joey “is an exciting...

Lifestyle
Comments / 0

