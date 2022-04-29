ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

By Riverfront Times
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYep, it was an earthquake. The magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit near St. Louis this evening and then St. Louis hit Twitter. Here's what you missed while you were playing the "thunder or explosion" guessing...

www.riverfronttimes.com

