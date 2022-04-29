St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

The month of April felt relatively quiet on the restaurant opening side of things with most of the activity centered on additional locations and new concepts inside existing spaces. Hi-Pointe Drive-In opened its first Illinois location with a storefront popping up in O'Fallon, while Gioia's Deli, hoping to capitalize on returning Westport Plaza area office workers, opened a takeout window at its production facility in Maryland Heights. DraftKings at Casino Queen added the elevated American restaurant Bridgeway to its playbook, and Winslow's Table renovated their downstairs area, converting the former events space into a retail shop filled with curated artisanal goods, wine, spirits, fine foods, beauty and home-care products.

