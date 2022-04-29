ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples custom homebuilder adds two leaders

By Business Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples-based Diamond Custom Homes has added two people to its leadership team: Anjeza Elezi has been named controller, and Jerry Koncz has been named purchasing manager. Elezi’s primary responsibilities as controller include managing accounts receivable and payable, supervising...

