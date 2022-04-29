Naples custom homebuilder adds two leaders

Machines that drive and work autonomously are among the big visions for the future of the construction industry. “However, ‘true’ autonomy in construction machines is highly unlikely in the foreseeable future, because—unlike in the self-contained working environment of a quarry or mine, for example—there are complex technical and safety-related challenges,” says Tim-Oliver Müller. The Director of the Hauptverband der Deutschen Bauindustrie e.V. believes that it is far more realistic and achievable for the construction industry to develop and use “intelligent” construction machines with semi-automated, automated or supporting functions—and to do so for selected construction processes, such as in earthwork, road construction or special heavy construction. “Such solutions have the potential for noticeable increases in efficiency and productivity,” Müller says. They could relieve the machine operators of repetitive and tiring activities. The industry expert points out that intelligent machines would also be independent of their individual tasks—an advantage that’s not to be underestimated in times when there is a shortage of skilled workers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 HOURS AGO