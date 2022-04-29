Pocatello Police Arrest Suspect in Early Morning Stabbing at Rodeway Inn
3 days ago
At around 1:23 a.m., Friday, April 29, Pocatello dispatch received a 911 call from the Rodeway Inn, 835 South 5th Avenue, in reference to a physical disturbance involving a suspect with a knife who was threatening people. As Pocatello Police Department...
POCATELLO — A 47-year-old motel manager has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he stabbed a man and threatened a woman with a switchblade knife in the lobby of a local motel early Friday morning.
Robert Warren States, of Pocatello, the manager of the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of South Fifth Avenue, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault following the incident, according to court records. Additionally, Bannock County prosecutors have filed a notice with the courts that they...
IDAHO FALLS — On April 26, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to Tautphaus Park for a report that a person had been stabbed in the wrist.
Officers arrived and located a teenage person who had sustained injuries to their wrists consistent with being cut with a knife. The injuries required medical attention but were not life threatening.
Officers spoke with the teen and other witnesses who reported that Jaxon Metcalf had injured the teen with a knife before leaving the area.
On April 27, around 6:30 p.m., Metcalf was located in Idaho Falls and was taken into custody.
Metcalf, a 19-year-old resident of Rigby, Idaho, was arrested for Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
