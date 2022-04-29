ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokena, IL

Please Enable JavaScript

mokena.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.mokena.org is using a security service for protection...

www.mokena.org

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

4 recent stories on nursing home staff laws

Here are four recent stories Becker's has published on nursing home legislation since April 5:. 1. The Biden administration's nursing home overhaul plan to implement federal nursing home staffing requirements has led industry experts to question the cost and sources of funding, Bloomberg Law reported April 21. 2. Illinois legislators...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mokena, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Daily Northwestern

Local teachers discuss implementing LGBTQ+ education law

Before high school, Tanairi Cornwell said their teachers never discussed the LGBTQ+ community in class — an experience they said many incoming freshmen share. “If we’re going to have this tight community and get our students to be safe in the community, we have to know about why we are the way we are now, and what brought us to this point,” Cornwell said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

How one apartment project on the Far Northwest Side created divisions on affordable housing, congestion and more

Biking around her Far Northwest Side neighborhood, Monica Dillon’s eyes sometimes linger past a nondescript parking lot east of O’Hare International Airport, squeezed between the Kennedy Expressway, some office buildings and a Marriott hotel. Plans to build a $91 million apartment complex with some affordable units on the Higgins Road lot west of Cumberland Avenue have stirred controversies ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy