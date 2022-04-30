Running for a cause: Frederick police run to raise funds in memory of Lt. Alcorn

Two police officers with a special purpose in their steps will be among the thousands of people hitting the street for the 20th Frederick Running Festival this weekend.

Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando and Officer First Class Tony Lawson will run the half-marathon on Sunday to raise money for a fund set up in honor of their late colleague, Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV.

Alcorn died unexpectedly in his Middletown home on Aug. 22, 2021, at age 39 after serving about 14 years with the police department.

For every person Lando and Lawson pass in the half-marathon, Corrigan Sports Enterprises and the Frederick Running Festival will donate $1 to the “What Would Stew Dew” fund.

Alcorn’s wife, Jenn, set up the fund through the Community Foundation of Frederick County. She said the fund benefits first responders and children.

After her husband’s death, Jenn Alcorn said, people told her how his memory inspired them to commit random acts of kindness. She hopes to channel that inspiration to do good through the fund by benefitting causes her husband held dear.

Jenn Alcorn, Lando and Lawson gathered at City Hall in Frederick on Friday with running festival officials. Festival organizer Corrigan Sports Enterprises presented a giant check covered in question marks to the trio. The amount they will donate is to be determined.

Lawson, the more experienced runner, will start dead last in the half-marathon and run the first 10 miles. Lando will finish the second leg of the race, about 3 miles. They will wear bright blue T-shirts with the police department’s insignia on the front and the name of the fund on the back.

Lando chuckled when asked about his training regimen for the race. He said he would rather lift weights than do cardio, but he’s got a mission motivating him. Stew Alcorn was one of the first people to welcome Lando when the chief was hired last year.

“Anyone that’s ever met him will tell you that he just had this amazing personality that just made you want to do better,” Lando said.

Lawson’s memory of Stew Alcorn goes back further. Lawson was a sheriff’s deputy when Stew Alcorn attended Urbana High School, where he was a standout football player.

Lawson said he watched Stew Alcorn grow up to be a great coworker, husband and father.

Though the run Sunday will be challenging, Lando and Lawson agreed that their brother in blue will be at the forefront of their minds.

“It’s for Stew,” Lawson said. “Every step of the way.”

Frederick Running Festival: what to know

This year’s festival marks perhaps the closest return to normalcy for the event since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was canceled in 2020, then delayed to July in 2021, President Lee Corrigan of Corrigan Sports Enterprises said.

This year, roughly 5,000 people are expected to participate across all of the running events this weekend, according to Corrigan, including runners from 36 states. He estimated that there were about 6,000 participants in 2019.

Some of those runners and their entourages end up patronizing local businesses. The festival brings in more than $3 million of annual economic impact to Frederick, according to Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick.

Running festivities will kick off Saturday with the Kids Fun Run on the Frederick Fairgrounds track. The 8- to 12-year-old run starts at 5:10 p.m.

The Toddler Trot for children 7 and under begins at 5:15 p.m., according to the running festival’s website, frederickrunfest.com. Staging for both events is at 4:45 p.m.

The Twilight 5K is set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday. The race begins on the fairgrounds track at the corner of the grandstand, exits the fairgrounds and finishes in front of the grandstand.

The half-marathon and team relay begins Sunday at 7 a.m. The race will start and end at the Frederick Fairgrounds, taking runners through the city. First aid and hydration stations will be throughout the course.

Road closures for the half-marathon will begin at 6:15 a.m. and last through the end of the marathon, according to the Frederick Police Department. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays.