Carol Klein is no stranger to TV. She's made regular appearances on beloved shows like Gardeners' World and appeared numerous times at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. But in recent years, Carol has become well-known for being the face of Channel 5's popular outdoor venture, Gardening with Carol Klein. And now, a brand new series, Spring Gardening with Carol Klein, has begun - exploring all this season's most beautiful plants and how to care for them.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO