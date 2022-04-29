Governor Abbott, Texas State Leadership Approve $495.3 Million In Additional Funding For Operation Lone Star, Border Security Operations

A court in Texas on Monday stayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, a mother of 14, who was due to be put to death on April 27 for the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter after a controversial trial. "The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has just issued a Stay of Execution for Melissa Lucio" and ordered a lower court to consider new evidence, her lawyers said in a statement.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO