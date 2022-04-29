ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott, Texas State Leadership Approve $495.3 Million In Additional Funding For Operation Lone Star, Border Security Operations

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen today approved the transfer of $495.3 million to continue funding Operation Lone Star and critical border operations at other state agencies. Of those funds, $465.3 million will...

#Immigration Policy#Illegal Immigrants#Senate Finance Committee#Operation Lone Star#The Texas National Guard#Texans#The Lone Star State#The Biden Administration
