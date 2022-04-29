ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

Two Injured, Toddler Dies in Wayne County Crash Thursday

By Barry Wright
wqrlradio.com
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD – A toddler died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, around 1:30 p.m. a 2008 silver Dodge Charger driven by 24-year-old Porscha M. Schultz of Fairfield...

