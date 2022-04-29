MoDOT roadwork and construction for the week of May 2

CONCORDIA- The Concordia Board of Alderman will hold a regular session meeting Monday, May 2nd. The board will have a discussion of the response to the city’s request for qualification by Lamp Rynearson with representatives of the firm. Other items of discussion are the consideration of a request for board authorization to enter into a 5 year Master agreement for Multiple Task orders with Smico Services, LLC and approval of business and liquor licenses. The board will enter into a closed session after the regular meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. at the Concordia Community Center Room 202.

CONCORDIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO