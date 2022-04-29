ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MoDOT roadwork and construction for the week of May 2

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access at the interchange will be restricted. More info here. Route E – Culvert replacement at County Road 321, May 3, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Road narrowed to one...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue for a bridge rehabilitation project. US Route 59 to Highland Avenue is closed from Friday, April 29 to Saturday, May 9. Closure of US Rt. 36 to Highland Avenue with an additional closure of all ramps between and a portion of I-229. During the extended closure, motorists will continue to be directed over a signed detour on I-29 and U.S. Route 36. MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, and slowing down work zones.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSDK

'I'm the only one that can still speak for us': MoDOT fatal crash survivor wants driver charged

ST. LOUIS — Five hours, five times a week. That’s how often Michael Brown is going to a physical rehabilitation clinic to try to get his life back. He was working for the Missouri Department of Transportation Nov. 18 when a car barreled through his job site along Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. Two of his coworkers, Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks, were killed. Anderson was pregnant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Orrick man dies after Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Friday night motorcycle crash in Lafayette County was fatal for a Orrick rider. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the crash around 7:00 p.m. on westbound 24 Highway and the roundabout to Route 131. The bike operated by Sean S. Buchanan, 52, traveled off the road, struck a curb and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Firefighter dies in fatal crash outside Fair Grove

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo.– A Pleasant Hope firefighter was killed while off-duty in a crash on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle West was driving. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries. In a Facebook post, the Bolivar City Fire Department identified […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri should end the death penalty and spare Carman Deck | Opinion

The “machinery of death” is back to work in Missouri as the Missouri Supreme Court has issued an execution date of May 3 for Carman Deck.  James and Zelma Long were fatally shot during a robbery in their home in Desoto in 1997. Deck and his sister went to the Long home with the intent […] The post Missouri should end the death penalty and spare Carman Deck | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Windsor driver fatally struck by vehicle he tried to exit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle accident was fatal for a Windsor driver Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald W. Johnson, 76, drove to a property on Highway WW in Windsor around 10:02 a.m. Saturday, April 30. As Johnson attempted to exit his vehicle, he fell and the Jeep traveled over him. He was pronounced at the scene and transported to Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor.
WINDSOR, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico, Mo., man injured when motorcycle hits sign

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico, Missouri, man was injured Wednesday after his motorcycle went off the road and hit a Missouri Department of Transportation road sign. Ricky Vaughn, 55, was traveling on Route J west of Route O in Audrain County when the crash happened, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was taken The post Mexico, Mo., man injured when motorcycle hits sign appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMZU

Several injured in semi accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – Residents of Johnson County who were occupants of a semi, are injured following a crash Saturday night. State troopers indicate the truck, driven by Mitchel Chrisenberry, 66, of Leeton, crossed the center of westbound Route 2, near 351 Road, and off the left side, into an embankment and fence. The truck traversed a creek before coming to a stop.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Metros where people in Columbia, Missouri are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Concordia Board of Alderman meeting

CONCORDIA- The Concordia Board of Alderman will hold a regular session meeting Monday, May 2nd. The board will have a discussion of the response to the city’s request for qualification by Lamp Rynearson with representatives of the firm. Other items of discussion are the consideration of a request for board authorization to enter into a 5 year Master agreement for Multiple Task orders with Smico Services, LLC and approval of business and liquor licenses. The board will enter into a closed session after the regular meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. at the Concordia Community Center Room 202.
CONCORDIA, MO
KMZU

Clinton County accident is fatal for Higginsville man, injures two others

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. –Three people were injured, one fatally, in a Clinton County three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forest Younce, 56, of Higginsville, was driving a GMC Acadia was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 169 at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, April 30. His vehicle struck the rear of Dodge Ram, driven by Rosalyn L Jones, 50, of Plattsburg. Younce’s vehicle continued and hit the front, left side of a Jeep Gladiator that was being driven by Molly M. Ray, 39, of Kearney. Ray was minorly injured. Jones was transported by Life Net to KU Medical Center in serious condition. Younce was pronounced deceased and transported by First Call to Forensics Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man in the Callaway County Jail after marijuana discovered during a vehicle stop

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)A vehicle stop in Callaway County Friday has resulted in one man in the county jail on a 24-hour hold. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted Saturday that they stopped a 2021 Nissan Rogue Friday for following too closely on I-70 in Callaway County. With the help of a K9, a The post Man in the Callaway County Jail after marijuana discovered during a vehicle stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury that occurred Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Stadium Boulevard and Primrose Drive. Around 11 a.m., officers observed a passenger vehicle on Texas Avenue. They determined it was the same vehicle reported stolen at 6:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of The post Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Springfield, Missouri, is based on the enjoyment of family, friends, and life's authentic moments as the heart of the Ozarks. Springfield is a location you will enjoy while feeling right at home, with intriguing sights, a diversified culinary scene, distinctive shopping, and a tribute to classic Americana heritage. The city is brimming with wonderful delicacies served in a range of chef-owned restaurants, with everything from white tablecloths and crystal glasses to checkered vinyl and plastic cups on offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

