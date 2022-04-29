ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Carroll County Bridge Replacement Route E

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mo – The Turkey Creek Bridge, located on Carroll County Route E between Route D and Route PP, will close soon for a bridge replacement...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue

ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Interstate 229 Closure extended at St. Joseph Avenue for a bridge rehabilitation project. US Route 59 to Highland Avenue is closed from Friday, April 29 to Saturday, May 9. Closure of US Rt. 36 to Highland Avenue with an additional closure of all ramps between and a portion of I-229. During the extended closure, motorists will continue to be directed over a signed detour on I-29 and U.S. Route 36. MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, and slowing down work zones.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Carroll County, MO
Government
County
Carroll County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Semi crash slows traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County, Mo.

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed a lane of I-44 in Lawrence County after a semi crashed Friday morning. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Stotts City exit around 8 a.m. Investigators say the semi rolled over. The truck itself landed off the interstate....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Excavation in residential Missouri yard for possible missing person

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment. The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County. Sergeant Chris Farmer […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Orrick man dies after Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Friday night motorcycle crash in Lafayette County was fatal for a Orrick rider. The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the crash around 7:00 p.m. on westbound 24 Highway and the roundabout to Route 131. The bike operated by Sean S. Buchanan, 52, traveled off the road, struck a curb and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KMZU

Windsor driver fatally struck by vehicle he tried to exit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle accident was fatal for a Windsor driver Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald W. Johnson, 76, drove to a property on Highway WW in Windsor around 10:02 a.m. Saturday, April 30. As Johnson attempted to exit his vehicle, he fell and the Jeep traveled over him. He was pronounced at the scene and transported to Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor.
WINDSOR, MO
PennLive.com

Oil hits Howe Twp. in road wallet

The increased price of oil is costing municipalities more money for road maintenance. Russell Standard (formally Hammaker East) won the contract to supply Howe Twp. with 25,000 square yards of blacktop sealant during the board’s April 7 meeting. Russell’s price was $1.93 per square yard, or $48,250, which represents...
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Southwestern Saline County in central Missouri Southeastern Lafayette County in west central Missouri Northern Johnson County in west central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Higginsville, Knob Noster, Concordia, Holden, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Corder, Alma, Lake Lafayette, Centerview, Emma, Aullville, Fayetteville and Pittsville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 44 and 67. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK neighbors push back on possible development

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government Board of Commissioners will meet later tonight to discuss the question of changing zoning to allow for an 8-story apartment building. The UG’s agenda states Sunflower Development Group, lead by director of development Moberly, is asking for a zooming change from a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Clinton County accident is fatal for Higginsville man, injures two others

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. –Three people were injured, one fatally, in a Clinton County three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forest Younce, 56, of Higginsville, was driving a GMC Acadia was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 169 at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, April 30. His vehicle struck the rear of Dodge Ram, driven by Rosalyn L Jones, 50, of Plattsburg. Younce’s vehicle continued and hit the front, left side of a Jeep Gladiator that was being driven by Molly M. Ray, 39, of Kearney. Ray was minorly injured. Jones was transported by Life Net to KU Medical Center in serious condition. Younce was pronounced deceased and transported by First Call to Forensics Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Gower Dive Team first utilized on mutual aid call

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Gower Fire Department’s dive team went into action for the first time Friday, April 29. According to their social media post, a mutual aid call by Central Dekalb Fire was in response to a vehicle in the water. The post says the vehicle, which was unoccupied, was around 30 ft from shore before a tow line was attached. The vehicle was pulled by a wrecker.
GOWER, MO
KTTS

Southbound Highway 65 Closed In Ozark

(KTTS News) — MoDOT says a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 65 in Ozark has been cleared. The crash was cleared just after 8:30 Monday morning. Southbound Highway 65 in Ozark is closed after a crash involving a semi. The crash is at the 36.0...
OZARK, MO

Community Policy