Carroll County Bridge Replacement Route E

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Southwestern Saline County in central Missouri Southeastern Lafayette County in west central Missouri Northern Johnson County in west central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warrensburg, Higginsville, Knob Noster, Concordia, Holden, Sweet Springs, La Monte, Corder, Alma, Lake Lafayette, Centerview, Emma, Aullville, Fayetteville and Pittsville. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 44 and 67. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
