Press release: Indiana State Police Conducting Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting In Jasonville, Indiana
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday evening:. Indiana State Police Conducting Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting. At the request of the Jasonville Police Department, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District has been called to investigate an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting in Jasonville. The...bloomingtonian.com
Comments / 0