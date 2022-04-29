ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID-19 Cases On Uptick In Minnesota

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 3 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) — COVID-19 cases are on the uptick in Minnesota. Health...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Recommends Indoor Masking As COVID Cases Continue to Climb

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – COVID-19 cases keep climbing in Minnesota. While most are less severe, the weekly case rate has doubled statewide in the past month. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,979 new cases and five deaths. Hospitalizations are also up. “It’s kind of exciting to travel, it’s the first conference I’ve been to in three years, so it’ll be nice to see my friends and colleagues again,” said Boston resident Megan Parisi. As visitors like Parisi descend on Minneapolis for a jam-packed weekend of sporting events, concerts and conferences, city officials hope they remembered their masks which are now...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Minnesota lawmakers pass frontline worker pay bill

Minnesota lawmakers struck a deal Friday on the bill and Gov. Walz signed it into law Friday night. Gov. Walz signs bipartisan frontline worker bill into law. Frontline worker pay was authorized by the Minnesota legislature in the summer of 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Ground Beef Recall Includes Minnesota + Wisconsin Stores

A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Accident on Highway 52 at 37th Street Northwest

Rochester, MN -- A crash happened Friday evening on U.S. 52 near the exit of 37th street NW in Rochester. This crash affected the southbound lanes of U.S. 52, leaving traffic at a standstill. Police cannot confirm any other information as of 11:30 p.m., Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
KEYC

Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike

Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised. Murder charges filed against South Bend man in death of his father. Updated: 5 hours ago. Travis...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Volunteers Build Mobile Showers To Bring To Twin Cities’ Homeless Population

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relief on wheels will soon be on its way to help the homeless population in the Twin Cities. It’s called the DRIP mobile shower. Volunteers who are skilled with steel and have a desire to help the unhoused plan to bring it to encampments this summer. When it’s a labor of love, the work isn’t a grind. It’s a purpose. “It’s where I want to be; it’s what I want to be doing,” said Chris Clements as he sat in a South Minneapolis welding shop, a place he’s spent many hours over the winter. When the pandemic started in 2020, he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Several’ Cases Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness Reported In Minnesota, MDH Says

Originally published April 29, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several cases of a rare-yet-severe children’s liver illness have been reported in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week, the Center for Disease control issued an alert after a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus cases were detected in children between the ages of 1 and 6. M Health Fairview reported two cases of of the illness to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. Dr. Heli Bhatt, a pediatric gastroenterologist at M Health Fairview, said a baby recently received a liver transplant. At the time, doctors did not know to test for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

