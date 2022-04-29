Beautiful 3 Bedrooms Steps from the Lake

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Orangey wood cabinets, beige walls, and basic laminate countertops are each hallmarks of a rental kitchen. And if you have all three, like Toronto-based renter Megan, that’s basically the jackpot. So it’s no wonder Megan called on home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater (@alexandragater) for help in adding a little life to her cook space. Gater had recently put out the call that she and her team were hoping to help renters in Toronto overhaul their spaces for a transformational episode, and Megan’s kitchen turned out to be exactly what they had in mind.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO