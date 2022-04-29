ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Wasatch Sports Roundup: 4/29

By Brad James
hebervalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEBER CITY, Utah-Kelsen Stocking drove in a pair of runs and the Wasatch Wasps overpowered Springville 7-2 Friday...

Shelby Reporter

Helena boys and girls soccer teams advance to 2nd round

For the second year in a row, the Helena boys and girls soccer teams will both be in the second round of the playoffs after big wins on Friday, April 29. Despite being 7 miles apart, the result was the same for both teams in their opening-round matchups as the girls took down Benjamin Russell 7-1 at home and the boys notched a 4-1 road win against Stanhope Elmore.
HELENA, AL
WyoPreps

PhotoFest: Riverton Track Meet

The huge Roy Peck Track Meet was in Riverton on Saturday with some pleasant weather which made competing and spectating a little bit easier. There were several multi-event winners for the girls as Natrona's Ella Spear won the 100-meter dash in 12.91 and the 200 in 26.04. Her teammate Alesha Lane has been dominant in the throwing events this season as she won the shot put with a toss of 41-2.50 and the discus at 134-4. Defending 3A state champion hurdler Eva Nitschke of Rawlins won the 100 in 15.96 and won the 400 meter-dash with a clocking of 1.00.47. Needless to say, she is a pretty good athlete. Ryann Smith of Rawlins had a great day in the distance races with a win in the 800 in 2.20.87 and a victory in the 3200 in 11.18.73.
RIVERTON, WY
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko eliminated from playoff contention

DAYTON — The Elko baseball team’s hunt for a playoff position — although presumably finished weeks ago — mathematically came to a close over the weekend. With a week remaining in the regular season, the Indians (6-20 overall, 3-9 in league) were bounced from contention for the 3A North regional tournament after a three-game sweep at the hands of Dayton (9-15 overall, 5-7 in league).
ELKO, NV

