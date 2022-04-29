Wasatch Sports Roundup: 4/29

The huge Roy Peck Track Meet was in Riverton on Saturday with some pleasant weather which made competing and spectating a little bit easier. There were several multi-event winners for the girls as Natrona's Ella Spear won the 100-meter dash in 12.91 and the 200 in 26.04. Her teammate Alesha Lane has been dominant in the throwing events this season as she won the shot put with a toss of 41-2.50 and the discus at 134-4. Defending 3A state champion hurdler Eva Nitschke of Rawlins won the 100 in 15.96 and won the 400 meter-dash with a clocking of 1.00.47. Needless to say, she is a pretty good athlete. Ryann Smith of Rawlins had a great day in the distance races with a win in the 800 in 2.20.87 and a victory in the 3200 in 11.18.73.

