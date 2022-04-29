New Couple Charles Melton & Chase Sui Wonders Attend Thom Browne Fashion Show
justjaredjr.com
3 days ago
Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders step out for the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show held on Friday (April 29) in New York City. The new couple, who sat together in the front row, joined quite a few other celebs to check out the new collection, which is inspired by...
Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You might be onto faux leather pants, but there's a new it-pant in town. Whether you like it or not, cargo pants are officially back.
Compared to your typical movie premieres or awards ceremonies, the annual Met Gala encourages more of a dramatic, over-the-top dress code. No classic gowns allowed! It didn’t earn its nickname as the Superbowl of Fashion for nothing. And someone who’s always understood that sentiment? Blake Lively. Over the years, the actor has nailed statement dressing on the step and repeat, and Vogue is looking back on all of her best Met Gala looks.
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off!
Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Vanessa Hudgens has been wowing us on and off the red carpet lately. The 33-year-old star has been stepping out in incredible looks—like her Fashion Week Miu Miu bralette ensemble and the skintight dress she wore to the SAG Awards. And while the Oscars was definitely a night to remember for more than just fashion, Vanessa’s gorgeous black dress was a highlight of the night in our book. As a co-host of ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show, she definitely stole the show.
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture—and Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she’s ever seen. (Quite the statement, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron.)
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl.
The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach.
As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned.
When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony.
The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
As a six-time attendee of the Met Gala, it’s safe to say that Gigi Hadid knows her way around the event’s red carpet by now. Since attending her first Met in 2015, the supermodel has pulled off a variety of drastically-different themes along the way—from campy to futuristic. So, ahead of Monday’s grand soirée, Vogue is looking back on all of Hadid’s Met Gala best red carpet looks.
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise.
Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.”
The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports.
While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney.
But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim.
She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage.
Comments / 0