Health department warns of fentanyl-laced substance circulating

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
 4 days ago
A plant-like material the health department said is laced with fentanyl and PCP. Using PCP and fentanyl together can increase the likelihood of an overdose, according to the department. Courtesy of the Frederick County Health Department

The Frederick County Health Department is warning residents to be wary of a fentanyl-laced plant-based substance circulating in the region.

The department’s Street Safe Program received information from other jurisdictions about the substance, according to a health department news release issued Friday.

The substance was believed to be a “synthetic cannabinoid, also known as spice,” the release said.

Lab testing confirmed the substance contained fentanyl and phencyclidine (PCP). Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, the release said, and has been involved in fatal overdoses in Frederick County.

When fentanyl is used with PCP, a hallucinogen, the likelihood of overdose increases, the health department said.

Anyone who uses drugs is encouraged by the health department to practice overdose prevention, such as carrying Narcan.

Also known as naloxone, Narcan is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. The health department recommends Narcan training, carrying multiple doses of Narcan, using fentanyl test strips and not using drugs alone.

The Street Safe Program offers free overdose response training, overdose prevention education, Narcan, and fentanyl test strips. Call 301-600-1777 or email harmreductionservices@frederickcountymd.gov for more information.

— Mary Grace Keller

