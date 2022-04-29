ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Wan'Dale Robinson drafted 43rd overall by the New York Giants

By Hunter Shelton
Kentucky Kernel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky star wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has been drafted 43rd overall by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Frankfort, Kentucky native is the first Wildcat to be selected in the draft. While he spent...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

After 2 Friday Trades, Vikings Draft Coveted CB

The Minnesota Vikings began Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with a trade involving the divisional foe Green Bay Packers. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded the 34th overall pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Moments later, Adofo-Mensah sent the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kentucky Kernel

Luke Fortner selected 65th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars

After 55 career games and 36 consecutive starts for Kentucky, offensive lineman Luke Fortner is headed to the NFL. The Sylvania, Ohio native has been selected 65th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortner was apart of six seasons in Lexington, playing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky drubbed 9-1 by Florida in rainy onslaught in Gainesville

Kentucky dropped the second game of its series 9-1 against Florida in Gainesville on Saturday, dropping the Cats to a 23-20 overall record and a 6-14 record in SEC play. The game, originally supposed to start at 6 p.m. EST, was delayed 56 minutes due to inclement weather. Zack Lee...
GAINESVILLE, FL
#The New York Giants#Nfl Combine#Citrus Bowl#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The First Wildcat#Big Blue Nation#The Nfl Combine#Nfl Com
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots adding another QB in undrafted free agency

The New England Patriots appear to have their franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But that didn't stop them from adding two more signal-callers Saturday. After selecting Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Patriots added University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King in undrafted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
NFL
The Spun

NFL.com Names Team With The Worst 2022 Draft

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter thinks one team didn’t do themselves too many favors this year. Handing out draft grades for all 32 NFL teams, Reuter took aim at the Indianapolis Colts in particular. Noting that they didn’t completely whiff, but their selections left some to be desired.
NFL
Kentucky Kernel

UK T&F finds multiple victories at Drake Relays

The UK Track and Field team competed in the Drake Relays from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, May 1. Both the men and the women competed in several events from the 200m to javelin. The competition was held at several facilities on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky earns much-needed win over Dayton in Lexington

The Kentucky Wildcats (23-18) crushed the Dayton Flyers (28-12) on Tuesday, April 26 with ease, winning 12-1. After losing a tough series against Vanderbilt the weekend prior, beating the Flyers was just what the Wildcats needed. The game started with sophomore Magdiel Cotto on the mound, his seventh start of...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Michigan CB on UDFA deal

Vincent Gray has landed an NFL opportunity. The New Orleans have signed the former Michigan cornerback as an undrafted free agent. A 4-year letterman, Gray appeared in 35 games for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines from 2018-to-2021, making 21 starts. In 2021, Gray was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media after making 14 starts, making 46 tackles including 3.5 for a loss and a sack. Gray also broke up 9 passes in addition to recording an interception and forcing a fumble. Gray shared Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Indiana. He posted a career-high 7 tackles this season against Rutgers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

