Los Angeles, CA

Prosecutor: LA Funeral Home Director Left Remains to Rot

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday. City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced...

