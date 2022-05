The first Ironman World Championships to be held outside of Hawaii air live from St. George, Utah, on Peacock on Saturday from 8 a.m. ET through the elite race finishes. The Ironman, held annually in Hawaii since 1978, and in Kailua-Kona since 1981, was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO