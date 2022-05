On the final day of regular-season competition for the Arkansas State track and field teams, several athletes registered all-time top-10 program marks on Saturday. Chelby Melvin clocked the second-best women’s 400-meter hurdles mark in school history, turning in a time of 59.54 to place third overall. Her twin sister Cheyenne also moved up to second in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:07.22.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO