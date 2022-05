Meredith Higgins came through for the Enfield High softball team for the second straight game like a senior should. The shortstop’s two-run double plated the tying and lead runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday as the host Eagles rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat E.O. Smith 6-5 in a CCC East game.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO