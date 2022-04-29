ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Peek Inside Denver’s Glamorous Casa Del Rey Condo For Sale

By Kelsey Nistel
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denver's historic Casa Del Rey main floor condo hasn't been offered for sale for more than 30 years, however, the luxurious main floor unit...

power1029noco.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
@wearemitu

This Mexican Bar Claims To Be Birthplace of the Margarita

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Apr 14 (EFE) — The Kentucky Club, reputed to be the oldest bar in this border city, survived the Covid-19 pandemic and is again welcoming customers eager to imbibe margaritas in the establishment where the Mexican cocktail par excellence was ostensibly invented. The Kentucky opened its...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Condo#Peek Inside Denver#Virutal#Turntable Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Travel + Leisure

An Oklahoma Bride Walked Down The Aisle of a Southwest Flight— See How This Couple Did It

Your wedding day can be an emotional high, but for one adorable couple, that thrill took them to 37,000 feet. Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson, a couple from Oklahoma City, were en route to Las Vegas to finally tie the knot. They even had a chapel booked and everything seemingly in place for their upcoming nuptials. However, there was one thing the couple failed to plan for: inclement weather.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to link slopes to downtown streets with 'master plan'

A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Reader: Most Italian Restaurants in Denver Tied for the Worst

Denver diners love Italian food. There are so many Italian eateries in the metro area — everything from pizza joints to white-tablecloth establishments — that when we started tallying the best Italian restaurants in the metro area, we decided to split the category in two: modern Italian and old-school red-sauce. What's the difference? Ultimately, it comes down to this: If a restaurant has chicken parmesan on the menu, it falls into the red-sauce category.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy