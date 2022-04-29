ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Construction Notice for E Main Street

canoncity.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatcon Excavation is scheduled to close down E Main Street at the new fire station construction site to install their domestic...

www.canoncity.org

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canon City, CO
Government
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

Multiple businesses damaged by stolen construction vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has estimated about $100,000 in damages to multiple businesses along West Colorado Avenue after someone stole a construction vehicle and drove into the buildings early Friday morning. CSPD said it closed West Colorado from Walnut Street to 7th Avenue for several hours overnight after multiple gas meters […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

City of Cañon City Water Department Celebrates 150 Years of Providing Cañon City with Safe Drinking Water

As part of National Drinking Water Week May 1-7, the City Water Department is recognizing the generations of Cañon residents who ensured that our community had an ample supply of safe drinking water. When you stop to think about it, the need for a safe supply of drinking water really can’t be overestimated. Clean water is essential to our lives and lifestyles, every single day. American communities have not always enjoyed the benefits of having an ample supply of safe drinking water at their disposal. In fact, less than a century ago, thousands of Americans died every year from waterborne diseases like typhoid, cholera, and dysentery. Because of the persistent threat from these illnesses, community public health officials, doctors, and engineers banded together to form local systems for drinking water disinfection and delivery.
CANON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Engineering#Detours#Urban Construction#Latcon Excavation#The E Free Church
KKTV

Homeowner, Renters speak out hours after garage fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update: Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating the cause of a fire late last night. A garage and two other buildings were destroyed off Broadway Street. This is located on the west side of Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke with the residents of the home hours after the incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Hodgen Road closure starts May 23

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hodgen Road will be closed starting May 23 while El Paso County performs maintenance on the Hodgen Road Bridge. Hodgen is expected to be closed to through traffic for approximately 6 weeks between Winchester Road and Meridian Road. Drivers will be detoured to North Meridian Road for westbound and Vollmer Road for […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jackson Hole Radio

Part of Spring Gulch Road closed this week

A portion of Spring Gulch Road will be closed this week while road crews work on improvements to the gravel section of the road. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, at 8 a.m. and remain closed until Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.
TRAFFIC
KESQ News Channel 3

Mecca community comes together for groundbreaking ceremony for new sports park

The new Mecca Regional Sports Park will bring a new active green space to the area and bring more recreation opportunities for the community of Mecca. The community was invited to the park's groundbreaking Saturday, April 30. Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, the Riverside County Facilities Management Department, and the Desert Recreation District were The post Mecca community comes together for groundbreaking ceremony for new sports park appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KXRM

Crews battle grassfire near Mesa Ridge Parkway

FOUNTAIN – Fire Crews are battling a fire near US 85 and Exit 132 on I-25 near Fountain. The right lane on I-25 is closed as crews work to contain the fire. This is a video from the scene twenty minutes ago. It is unclear if the fire is contained and how much has burned.
FOUNTAIN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy