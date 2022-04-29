Construction Notice for E Main Street

As part of National Drinking Water Week May 1-7, the City Water Department is recognizing the generations of Cañon residents who ensured that our community had an ample supply of safe drinking water. When you stop to think about it, the need for a safe supply of drinking water really can’t be overestimated. Clean water is essential to our lives and lifestyles, every single day. American communities have not always enjoyed the benefits of having an ample supply of safe drinking water at their disposal. In fact, less than a century ago, thousands of Americans died every year from waterborne diseases like typhoid, cholera, and dysentery. Because of the persistent threat from these illnesses, community public health officials, doctors, and engineers banded together to form local systems for drinking water disinfection and delivery.

